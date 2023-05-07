Vectors Research Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,108 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 5,953,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $33.53.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

