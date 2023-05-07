Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.94. 3,945,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

