Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,460. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $130.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

