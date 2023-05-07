Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. 1,215,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 48.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

