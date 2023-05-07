Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 1,965,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,236,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,795,476. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

