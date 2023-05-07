Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 109,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 484,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.1 %

USB stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 28,236,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,795,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

