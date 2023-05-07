Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,205,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

