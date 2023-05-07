Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 2,443 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1,727.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearway Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 1,215,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

