Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 9,599 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.4 %

KMI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

