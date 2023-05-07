Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $92,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.