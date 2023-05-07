Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.85. The stock has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

