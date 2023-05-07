Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,278 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $164,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The company has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.79 and its 200-day moving average is $365.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

