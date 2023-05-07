Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,924,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

