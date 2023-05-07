Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. 176,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,830. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.23.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

