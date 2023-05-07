Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

