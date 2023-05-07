Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

