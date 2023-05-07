Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

