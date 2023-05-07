Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 20.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $135,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

