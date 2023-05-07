Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 419 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $365.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

