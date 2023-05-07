Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,418 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.39% of PDC Energy worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.