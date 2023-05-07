Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CF Industries worth $42,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

