Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 372,317 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Livent worth $36,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Livent by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Livent Stock Up 4.3 %

LTHM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.23. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.