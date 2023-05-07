Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $23,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.26 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 194.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

