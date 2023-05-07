Van ECK Associates Corp Has $41.02 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 117,139 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $41,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 997,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.