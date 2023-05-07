Van ECK Associates Corp Has $34.69 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,927 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $34,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

