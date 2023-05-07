Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

