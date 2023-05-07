Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.