Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

