Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.39. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 304,840 shares trading hands.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The stock has a market cap of C$210.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.8868613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valeura Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 58,500 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$148,590.00. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Featured Articles

