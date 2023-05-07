Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,704 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.71% of Vail Resorts worth $67,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $238.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

