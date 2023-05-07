USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $190.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,909.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

