Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 4.5 %

URBN stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 526,735 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 656,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 448,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

