Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Upwork Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.99. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

