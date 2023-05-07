Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

