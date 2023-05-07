Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UPWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Upwork Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its holdings in Upwork by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 532,700 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 164,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

