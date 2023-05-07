United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Declares $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

United Rentals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Rentals to earn $43.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

