Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $520.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

