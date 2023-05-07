Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $15.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $251,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,055,994 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $158,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.