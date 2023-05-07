UBS Group Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

