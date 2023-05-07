TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.57.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 227,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.