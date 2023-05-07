TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.28. TSS shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 11,400 shares changing hands.

TSS Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

