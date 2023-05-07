Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $124.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $111.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

