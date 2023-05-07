Trinity Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of -1.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

