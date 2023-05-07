Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.