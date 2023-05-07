Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $76.70. 339,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

