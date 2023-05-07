Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 11,865,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,803. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

