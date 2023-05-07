Tradewinds LLC. Invests $688,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 47,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,413. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

