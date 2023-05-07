Tradewinds LLC. Invests $460,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $62.34. 121,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,308. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

