Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 2,407 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $33.26. 17,191,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,408,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

