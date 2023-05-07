Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $933.22

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 933.22 ($11.66) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.99). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.87), with a volume of 24,429 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.87) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £283.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,875.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 917.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.46.

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

About Tracsis

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.